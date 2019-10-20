VERNON
Mrs. Sylvia Kitchens Schlosser, age 85 of Vernon, AL, passed away Thursday, October, 17, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Schlosser was born May 11, 1934, in Morgan County, AL, to the late Marvin and Gladys Kitchens. She was a homemaker and was married to the late Fred Schlosser. She was also preceded in death by her son, Joe Schlosser; her daughter, Suzy Rawls; two brothers, Douglas “Bud” Kitchens and John Kitchens; and two sisters, Margaret Bice and Elizabeth Phillips.
Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Scott Harris and Bro. Jerry Ray officiating. She will lie in state at the church 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday evening 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include one son, Mark Schlosser of Marietta, GA; one granddaughter, Katlyn Allen of Morehead City, NC; one great-grandson, Brennan Allen of Morehead City, NC; one sister, Carol Harris of Decatur, AL; her son-in-law, Butch Rawls of Vernon, AL; and a host of nieces and nephews.
