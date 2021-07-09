TRINITY — Graveside service for T.L. Cheatham, 91, of Trinity will be Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Midway Memorial Gardens with Judge Greg Dutton officiating and Parkway Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Mr. Cheatham, who died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his residence, was born, June 7, 1930, to Jon Wesley Cheatham and Minnie Rainey Cheatham. He was retired from AT&T after 35 years of service. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1953. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Anna Myrl Montgomery, Doris Parker, Beatrice Armstrong, Almetia Blankenship.
Survivors include his sons, Shane Cheatham, Wes Cheatham and Dusty (Alisha) Cheatham; daughters, Lane Cheatham Hagood and Leslie Cheatham; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Cheatham McGough and Cassidy Cheatham; special friend, Iva Kilpatrick.
Pallbearers will be Shane Cheatham, Wes Cheatham, Dusty Cheathan, Larry Parker, Rick Blankenship, Gary Blankenship. Honorary pallbearers will be Ben McGough, Kyle Butler.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.