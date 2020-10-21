EVA
Talmadge Joel Mooney, 79, passed away on October 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born to Florence Taylor Mooney and John C. Mooney on December 17, 1940 in Morgan County, AL. He was an Army veteran and retired with the Sheet Metal Workers Local 48 Union after 50 years.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Mooney, and his children, Annette (John) Shirey, Van (Kyong) Mooney, Michael (Heather) Mooney, and Leigh Anne (Rick) Layzod. He had ten grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren.
His memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Rock Creek Baptist Church in Eva, AL.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.