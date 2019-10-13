LYNCHBURG, VIRGINIA — Talmadge Leon Randolph, 93, formerly of Wolf Springs, AL, died October 11, 2019. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Lawrence Funeral Home in Moulton. Funeral is 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with burial in Gargas Cemetery. Mr. Randolph was the husband of the late Emma Gean Randolph.
