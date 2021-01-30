BREMEN — Tammy Lynn McClellan, 50, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born January 30, 1970, in Indiana, to Charles Louis Firpo and Donna Lohfe Firpo. She was employed as an accountant with All Scan, prior to her passing. Preceding her in death were her father and a son, Robbie Benedict.
Survivors include sons, Julian McClellan (Shelby) and Alec Bradley McClellan; mother, Donna Firpo; brothers, Evan Firpo (Janet) and Brian Firpo (Terri); sister, Allison Firpo; nieces, Lydia Firpo and Amy Firpo; nephews, Will Firpo, Matt Firpo and Caleb Firpo; great-nephew, Parker Firpo.
A Memorial Service will be held by her family at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.