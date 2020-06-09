VALHERMOSO SPRINGS — Funeral for Tammy Marie England Muzzey, 45, will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Valhermoso Holiness Church with Brother Tim Patrick and Brother Gary Thompson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Holiness Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Muzzey died on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born November 9, 1974, in Madison County to Roy Delbert Foster and Wanda Carol Thompson. She was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her father and two brothers, Joshua Benton Teague and Matthew Nelson Teague.
Survivors include her husband, Brandon Muzzey; mother, Wanda Carol Thompson and stepfather, Dwight Selby; two sons, Jordan England and Nathan England; and two daughters, Megan England and Marisa England.
Pallbearers will be Ken Selby, Phillip Ballew, Blake Page, Ralf Burgett, Charles Lyon and Mark England.
