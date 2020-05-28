DANVILLE — Funeral service for Tammy Renee Smith, 50, will be Friday, May 29, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ms. Smith died on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born August 16, 1969, in Morgan County to Owen McNeil Smith and Louise Kenney. She was a retail clerk for Value Village. She was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Teresa Smith.
Survivors include one daughter, Justine Morgan (Billy); her mother, Louise Kenney; two grandchildren, Willow Morgan and Maggie Morgan.
