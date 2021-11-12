HOOVER — Tanya D. Swindle, age 51, of Hoover, Alabama will have memorial service today, November 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM.

Ms. Swindle died November 8, 2021. She was born in Morgan County to Bobbie Ray Swindle and Delores Lynn Lott. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Michael Swindle.

She is survived by her spouse, Debbie Sullins; brothers, Chad Swindle (Cindy), Brandon Dame (Lindsay), Jeremy Swindle (Chelsea) and Joey Davis; sister, Kristy Rhodes (Boyd); uncle, Johnny Lott (Susan); best friend, Georgia Finch, and nine nieces and nephews.

