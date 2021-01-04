HILLSBORO — Funeral for Ted Lanier, 81, of Hillsboro will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Tim Sawyer and Rev. Festus Grissom officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Lanier, who died Saturday, January 2, 2021, at his residence, was born, March 22, 1939, to Clifton Lanier and Violet Stricklin Lanier. He believed in God and lived one day at a time and we live and cherish his memories. He was a father figure to Mike Blankenship and took care of him for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nan Jones Lanier; sister, Marie Stenson; and brother, Larry Lanier.
Survivors include wife, Glendora M. Lanier; sons, Rickey (Denise) Lanier, and Keith (Stephanie) Lanier; brother, Oakley Lanier; sister, Janice Goodwin; step-daughters, Noelle (Jamie) Dutton, Andrea (Brian) Parker, and Nadra (Dale) Harris; six grandchildren; five step grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and seven step-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Lanier, Austin Lanier, Josh Dutton, Dan Elkins, Roger Weeks, and Stacy Goodwin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stephanie Davis, Spencer Sharpley, Lincoln T. McKay, Porter T. Dutton, Mike Blankenship, and Roger Anderson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.