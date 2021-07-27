DANVILLE — Funeral services for Teresa Fowler White, 62, of Danville will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home with Harold Fowler and Denny Bowling officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends today from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Teresa departed this life on July 25, 2021 in Danville, AL. She was born July 30, 1958, to Willard J. Fowler and Grace Bowling Fowler. She was raised in Florette, AL until her marriage. She was a loving wife, mother and Nana. Her enjoyment in life was camping, crewing for hot air balloons, working in her flowers, country music, and spending time with her grandchildren enjoying the beauty of nature that God had provided her. She was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church at Somerville, AL.
She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Jimmy White; three children, Jeremy P White and wife, Jessica, Timmy P White and wife, Melody, and Kimberly D White; 10 grandchildren, Justin White, Jace White, Preston White, Brianna Martin, Zech Daniel, Blake Daniel, Eli White, Patrick Cooper, Casey Borden, and Max Hitt; two sisters who she loved more than they could ever imagine, Jean F Pittenger and late husband, Robert, Brenda F Bowers, and husband, James; mother-in-law, Helen White; brother-in-law, Joe Douglas White and wife, Carleen; sister-in-law, Charlotte White; and special friend of over 35 years, Patsy Cole, who she cherished as a sister; four nephews, Brain Abbott (Debra), Danny White (Connie), Michael Malone (Jessica), and Chad Smith; great-nephew, Austyn Smith; a niece, Carla Kirkham (Franklin); great-nieces, Kelsey Farr Emily Smith, Susan Leon, Cheyenne Fluharty, Jessica Malone, Haley Malone, Whitney Smith, and Collie Brooke White, who was like a precious granddaughter.
She leaves numerous other family members and friends who she also loved spending time with.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law Shirley Latham.
Pallbearers will be Wendell Atkins, Ricky Oliver, Derrick Hitt, Philip Gurley, Jonathan Clark, and Craig Shupe.
