DECATUR — Funeral for Teresa Jane Holt McKean, age 62, of Decatur, will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Justin McAlpin officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hodges Cemetery, Pettusville.
Mrs. McKean, who died Friday, November 27, 2020, at her residence, was born May 20, 1958 in Athens, to Charles Melvin Holt and Patricia Ann Brooks Holt. She was preceded in death by her father, and one brother, Charlie Holt.
She is survived by her husband, Geoffrey McKean of Decatur; three daughters, Stacey Lynn Thomas (David) of Pace, FL, and Amanda Lee Rikard (Jason) and Alisha Ann Singley, both of Decatur; two stepsons, Jake McKean (Jessica) and Brandon McKean, both of Decatur; her mother, Patricia Ann Holt of Athens; five sisters, Charlsa Greenhaw (David) of Athens, Sherry Murphy (Mark) of Athens, Vickie Thornton (Harland) of Elkmont, Cindy Adams of Florence, and Beth Major (Jim) of Canton, GA; eight grandchildren, Dayton Howell, Madison Thomas, Brayden Thomas, Koby Howell, Holt Townsend, Kamryn Parker, Chloe Rikard, and Brennon Rikard; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.