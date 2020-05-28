DANVILLE — Funeral for Teresa Lynn Smith, 53, will be Friday, May 29, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ms. Smith died on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born May 25, 1966, in Morgan County to Owen McNeil Smith and Louise Kenney. She was employed as the office manager of Valley Budweiser. She was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Tammy Renee Smith.
Survivors include her mother, Louise Kenney; three daughters, Crystal Hagen (Johnny Nix), Jessica Puckett, (Cody Kemp, Sr.) and Ashley Maples (Roger Knight); six grandchildren, Cameron Watkins, Dominic Key, Jeremy Jenkins, Haleyn Puckett, CJ Kemp and Zoey Miller.
