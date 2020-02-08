HARTSELLE — Teresa Tucker Meadows, 64, died February 7, 2020. A Memorial Service will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel. No visitation is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Special Olympics or a special need charity of your choice.
