PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA — Terrance Levi Stevenson, 43, formerly of Decatur, died on March 25, 2021. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce later.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- NCAA tourney hits halfway point, still the field vs. Gonzaga
- Asian stocks mixed amid vaccine, stimulus optimism
- Merkel blames German 'perfectionism' for current virus woes
- Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal
- Call me by my name: Rome school backs transgender students
- Billy Horschel wins Match Play when he least expects it
- Credit Suisse faces possible loss from hedge fund default
- Stanford felt ready for women's tourney after nomadic year
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur school board votes not to renew principal contract, accept retirement of 3 longtime employees
- Former Decatur teacher pleads guilty to sex with student
- Peebles will go down in Hartselle history books as one of all-time greats
- Town home development planned for Upper Road
- Lawrence commissioner killed in 2-vehicle accident
- Priceville fined over sewer issues, including allegedly hiding E. coli levels
- Ronald Craig Garrett
- Decatur council passes dog ordinance 18 months after introduction
- 2 Morgan County men charged in robbery at hotel
- At least 5 dead as tornadoes flatten homes in Alabama; flooding possible locally
Images
Videos
Commented
- Jackson calls for Pepper to resign over racially insensitive 2018 post (7)
- Council not joining Jackson’s call for Pepper's resignation (5)
- Editorial: Council should enforce residency requirement (4)
- Pepper: 'Extremely sorry' for racially insensitive post in 2018 (3)
- Construction of overpass set to start Monday (3)
- Decatur Morgan Hospital taking vaccines to the people (2)
- Lottery bill falls short — again (2)
- Tianeptine ban just restarts the clock (2)
- Editorial: Open government is good government (2)
- Decatur police: Every neighborhood has drugs (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.