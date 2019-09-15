MOULTON — Funeral for Terri Jo Crosslin Steadman, 58, of Moulton will be Monday, September 16, 2019, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2 p.m. with Craig Waldrep officiating. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Steadman, who died, September 13, 2019, at North Alabama Medical, was born, June 26, 1961, to Robert James Crosslin and Delilah Irene Bullard Crosslin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Karen Franks.
Survivors include sisters, Vicki Shumate, Tammi (Guy) Speegle, and Robbi (Keith) Ligon.
Pallbearers will be Keith Ligon, Guy Speegle, Jim Crosslin, Steve Frost, Greg Bullard, Kerry Ray Bullard, and Randell McCleskey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Shumate, Wylie Boyd, and Ashton Boyd.
Preceded in Death by her husband Lovis Steadman.
