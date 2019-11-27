DECATUR — Terry C. “T.C.” Hamaker, age 75, of Decatur, passed over to his eternal home on Monday, November 25, 2019, following a three-year battle with MDS. T.C. was born October 3, 1944, to J.C. Hamaker and Wilma Powers Hamaker in Athens, AL. Pursuant to T.C.’s request, there will be no service.
T.C. graduated from Lenoir City High School, Lenoir City, TN, in 1962, and immediately enlisted in the Marine Corps for a six-year commitment. T.C. went to work for Monsanto in 1965. He went to school to become an electrician and retired in November, 1999, after 34 years and five months.
T.C. was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Wilma P. Hamaker. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 44 years, Anna Easton Hamaker; two daughters, Catrina H. Swader (Tim) and Brandy H. Clark (Jerry); three grandchildren, Teryn Swader of Cullman, RCT Jake Swader, currently completing USMC basic training at Parris Island, SC, and Lance Cpl. Sawyer Swader, currently stationed at Camp Pendleton, San Diego, CA; two stepgrandchildren, Stone and Grace Clark of Madison; and one sister, Glenna H. Johnson of Hixson, TN.
In July, 1997, T.C. recommitted his life to Christ and was baptized in water. From that point, T.C. never wavered from his faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior. He was blessed to be a part of two mission trips: two weeks in China in 2000; and one week in Caracas, Venezuela in 2004.
T.C. loved building street rods and attending meets; he loved bass fishing, Alabama football, woodworking; and he loved his many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to your favorite charity.
He Only Takes the Best
God saw he was getting tired, And a cure was not to be, So He put His arms around him, And whispered, “Come with Me.” With tearful eyes, We watched him suffer, And saw him fade away.
Although we loved him dearly, We could not make him stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands to rest; God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the Best!
