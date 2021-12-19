DANVILLE — Funeral Service for Terry Lynn Cowart, 62, will be Monday, 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jack Bailey and Bro. Joe David Bailey officiating. Burial to follow in the Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Peck Funeral Home is directing. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Cowart is the Husband of Becky Cowart.
