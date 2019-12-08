FALKVILLE
Funeral service for Terry Joe Stinson, 60, of Falkville, will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Rev. Tony Moses and Rev. Jeff Allred officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mr. Stinson died December 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 10, 1959 in Morgan County to Chester Franklin Stinson and Barbara Young Stinson. Mr. Stinson retired from Wolverine after 26 years and also retired from National Packaging after 5 years. He loved woodworking and was a drummer. Mr. Stinson was a proud father and was a member of Rock Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Billy Stinson.
Survivors include hos wife, Denise Stinson, of Falkvillel; one son, Trent Stinson, of Decatur; three sister, Rebecca Bennett, of Falkville, Judy Johnson, of Shelbyville, TN, and Wendy Collins, of Hartselle.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Johnson, Kerry Twilley, Dakota Watson, Todd Bennett, Christopher Bennett and Chase Arrington.
