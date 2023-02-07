DECATUR — Terry Lee Mount, 71, of Decatur passed away on Saturday February 4, 2023 at his residence. The family will have a graveside at 2:00 PM Tuesday February 7, 2023 at Roselawn Cemetery. With a celebration of life visitation and service to follow at the Central Baptist Church in Decatur after the graveside service. The visitation is from 3:30 until 5:30 and Celebration of Life at 5:30 PM

