HARSTELLE — Funeral service for Mr. Terry Arthur Thornton, age 63, of Hartselle, will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 01, 2021 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; burial at Duck River Cemetery.
Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Thornton passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born October 03, 1957, in Michigan, to Ernest and Helen Thornton. He was a proud member of the United States Navy from 1981-87 and a member of the US Sea Bees.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Thornton; two brothers; and a niece, Mandy Thornton.
Survivors include his wife, Michele Thornton; daughter, Miche (Zaine) Suggs; son, Kyle Thornton; grandson, Sidney Suggs; mother, Helen Thornton; brothers, Henry (Debra) Thornton and Edward Thornton; sister, Sandra (Charles) Brawner; and sister-in-law, Pat Thornton.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.
