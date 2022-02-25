HARTSELLE — Graveside service for Terry Wayne Black, age 58, of Hartselle, Alabama will be Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Falkville City Cemetery with Dr. Jerome Ward officiating with Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is planned.
Terry, who was born March 23, 1963 in Hartselle, died on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at his home. He was a 1981 graduate of Hartselle High School and attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He was the best hugger and had a very outgoing personality and made everyone he met smile. Terry was a huge Auburn Tiger fan “War Eagle” and he always said “not surfing in Heaven on a low Tide”.
He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Freda Junkins; his siblings, Tammy Whaley (Ron), Teresa Black-Bevel, Denise Bamberg (Robert), Tim Junkins (Johna); four nephews, Ryan Bevel, Hunter Johnson, Ian Bamberg, Zach Bamberg; one niece, Holli Johnson; great-nephew, Kamdyn Matthews.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Johnson, Ryan Bevel, Zach Bamberg, Alex Ferryman, Ian Bamberg and Gerald Kirby. Honorary pallbearer will be Anthony Black.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice and his caregivers, Christine Jacks and Rita Parker.
