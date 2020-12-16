VALHERMOSO SPRINGS — Funeral service for Terry Wayne Lang, 68, will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Craye Hall officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Lang died on Friday, December 11, 2020. He was born April 13, 1952, in Manila, Arkansas, to James Denver Lang and Margarett Inez Brown. He was a member of Valhermoso Baptist Church and was employed by Shelby Contracting working in construction. He loved and enjoyed watching softball and watching his daughter playing hockey. Preceding him in death were his wife, Roxie Lang; one son, Bobby Lang; his parents; two brothers, Charles and David Lang and a sister, Dorothy Sullins.
Survivors include one daughter, Lisa Lang (Teri Fleming); two sons, Terry W. Lang Jr. and Tony Lang; four brothers, Ed Lang (Peni), John Thomas Lang, Glenn Lang, Jerry “PeeWee” Lang; five sisters, Margie Jones, Sharron Henry, Judy Ellenburg, Alma Elrod and Deborah Lang; grandchildren, Liz Lockamy (Jacob) and great-grandchild, Zivia Lockamy.
