DECATUR
Funeral service for Tessa Swindle Morris, 48, will be Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Cody Landis officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roselawn. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Morris died on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. She was born July 7, 1973, in Morgan County, to Charles Ricky Swindle and Barbara Jonas Franklin Swindle. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her grandbaby was her greatest joy. She was employed in Customer Service for Walmart prior to her passing.
Survivors include her husband, William “Lee” Morris; stepsons, Michael Morris and Brandon Morris; daughters, Michele Swindle (Antwane Grady) and Danielle Bell; sisters, May Hammock and Diane Lansdell Dyer; grandchild, Anastasia Bell Garcia.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Bell, Yancey Bell, Jose’ Gordan, Sloan Berryman, Chris Morris and Dale Morris.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Brandon Wornick, Michael Morris, Brandon Morris, and Antwane Grady.
