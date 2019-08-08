DECATUR — Tessie Mary Marques was born in Savannah, GA and departed this life on August 3rd at her residence. She attended Georgia Southern College and achieved a BS and then earned a Master’s Degree from University of Georgia in Bacteriology and a Master’s Degree in Public Health from Tulane University. She enjoyed creating art, teaching art to children, working with Kairos (prison) ministries and taking care of her family.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; son, Myles; daughter-in-law, Paula; grandsons, Samuel and Paul James and second son, Matthew.
Services will take place Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 785 Hughes Rd., Madison, AL. The visitation will begin at 2:30 and will be followed by the memorial service from 3:30 to 4:30.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kairos Prison Ministries, P.O. Box 2039, Madison, AL 35758 or St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Tessie “Mary” Marques.
