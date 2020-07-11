SOMERVILLE — Thalia Dale Bolton Turner, 76, died July 9, 2020. Graveside service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at New Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Shelton Funeral Home directing. Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
