SOMERVILLE — Graveside service for Thalia Dale Bolton Turner, age 76, of Somerville, will be Sunday, July 12, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at New Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Scotty Hogan and Reverend Earl Holt officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Turner, who died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born September 16, 1943, in Morgan County, to James Thalcolm Bolton and Vera Mae Blankenship Bolton. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Gene Bolton. Mrs. Turner was a loving wife, mother, Meme, sister, and friend, and the glue who held her family together. She was a member of Cave Spring Baptist Church, where she served as the director of bereavement for many years. She was a dedicated Christian and follower of Christ for over 60 years. For 22 years, she was employed by Jody Peterson of Realty Group of Alabama/Peterson Rentals.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Derek Austin Turner; two daughters, Taleah Alexander and Michelle Johnson; one brother, John Bolton; two granddaughters, Erica Riner (Jeremy) and Aleah O’Quinn (Tanner); and two great-grandsons, Lawson O’Quinn and Austin Riner.
Pallbearers will be Yancey Randolph, Tony Hale, Joey Barber, Patrick Griffith, Jeff Clark, and Jordan Lang.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Leukemia Society, 100 Chase Park #220, Birmingham, AL 35244, or Cave Spring Baptist Church.
The family respectfully requests all visitors and guests adhere to social distancing guidelines, and wear masks.
