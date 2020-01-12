HARTSELLE — Tharon Franklin Speegle, 84, of Hartselle, Alabama, passed away January 8, 2020 after a short illness, just two weeks away from his 85th birthday. He was born January 22, 1935 to Thad and Ethel Speegle. At the age of 18, he met DeLorese Cole and on July 5, 1958 the two were wed. They were blessed to have celebrated 61 years of marriage in 2019.
Tharon is preceded in death by his oldest son, Gordon Dewayne Speegle; brothers, Tommy Wayne Speegle and Windall Leon Speegle; sisters, Jewel Irene Goss and Nancy Marie Smith and by his parents, Thad and Ethel Speegle.
He is survived by his wife, DeLorese Cole Speegle of Hartselle, Alabama, and his son, Jeffrey Wayne Speegle (Amy) of Muscle Shoals, Alabama. He was Grandpa to Bradley DeWayne Speegle (Melissa) of Scottsville, Kentucky, Raine Gardner of Fountain Run, Kentucky, Anna Beth Crump (Nathan) of Nashville, Tennessee and John Garrison Dooley of Muscle Shoals, Alabama. He was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, John D Speegle of Layton, Utah, and his sisters, Sadie Mae Robertson of Panama City, Florida, Wanda Lou Harris of Tuscumbia, Alabama and Juanita McSherdon (Carson) of Hanceville, Alabama.
Tharon served in the U.S. Army as a Communication Specialist, stationed in Japan. Once he started his career back home, he was very proud to have been an active contributor during the early days of NASA. He worked in large scale computing until his retirement in 1992.
For those who knew and loved Tharon, he will best be remembered for his intellect, quick wit and love of music, especially playing his guitar.
A Memorial Service will be held at Salem United Methodist Church in Hartselle. All friends and family are invited to attend. Date and time to be announced.
