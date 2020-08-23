DECATUR — Funeral for Thelma Jean Browning Maynard, age 81, of Decatur, will be today, August 23, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jay Rhodes, Rev. John Chesser and Rev. Fred Nichols officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Maynard, who died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her residence, was born December 13, 1938, in Logan, WV, to Alfred E. Browning and Myrtle Dingess Browning. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and four sisters. Mrs. Maynard was a lifetime member of the Church of God, and served as church pianist.
She is survived by her loving husband, Rev. Carl Maynard of Decatur; one son, Carl “Bud” Maynard (Teresa) of Hartselle; one daughter, Tina O’Conner (Scott) of Jasper, GA; two grandchildren, Carly Jones (T.J.) of Decatur, and Tessa Williams (Caleb) of Hartselle; and one great-grandchild, Asher Jones of Decatur.
Pallbearers will be Bud Maynard, Scott O’Conner, Daniel Korpi, T. J. Jones, Stephen Korpi, and Caleb Williams.
