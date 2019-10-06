DECATUR — Entombment service for Thelma Lynn Jones, age 88, formerly of Decatur, AL, will be Sunday, October 6, 2019, 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Benny Sivley officiating. Entombment will be in East Lawrence Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Jones, who died Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Memphis Jewish Home in Memphis, TN, was born July 15, 1931, in Mississippi, to Lynn Curtis and Syble Polston. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by four daughters, Cheryl Gibson of Decatur, Rebecca Levantino of Germantown, TN, Donna Leonard of Collierville, TN, and Tammy Ussery of Collierville, TN.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.