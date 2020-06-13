HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Thelma Lowella Graber Barnes, 90, will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Brother Kevin Free officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Barnes died on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 1, 1929, in California to Harry Lester Graber and Cecil Louise Hickman Graber. She was married on November 6, 1948, to her loving husband of 71 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, David Barnes.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Ray Barnes, Hartselle, AL; two sons, James Barnes, Decatur, AL and Dennis Barnes, Falkville, AL; three daughters, Cathryn Gullion, Decatur, AL, Sandra Taylor, Decatur, AL and Vickey Locke, Hartselle, AL; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-greatgrandchildren.
Family will members will serve as pallbearers.
