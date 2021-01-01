DECATUR — Thelma McKenzie Carter was born December 21, 1931. She passed away in her sleep December 27, 2020 at the age of 89. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 3, 2020, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Bethlehem West Cemetery in Battleground, AL.
Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Carter. Thelma endured the unimaginable task of burying three children in her lifetime, something a mother should never have to endure. Her daughters, JoAnn Carter and Pansy Carter Webster, and son, Randall Carter. She was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Jimmy Yellowhorse Webster, and daughter-in-law, Ann Carter.
Thelma Carter served as a crossing guard for the city of Decatur from 1959-2018. She served for 59 years and was honored on many occasions for her years of service. She was loved and adored by the many children she crossed and she loved them.
When she was not crossing children at the schools Thelma kept her mind occupied by walking around her neighborhood and downtown Decatur. She would walk 8-10 miles every day often with her head down searching for pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters that someone had carelessly dropped on the ground.
Once Thelma was featured on CNN for defending herself of a would be attacker who broke into her home. Instead of being a victim she fought back and later laughed when retelling the story of how he ran down the street away from her.
Thelma loved listening to Elvis Presley gospel music, decorating her house for Christmas, frying chicken (the best fried chicken ever) for her family and more importantly she loved the Lord. Psalms 30:5 tells us that, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.” We can only imagine the joy she must have felt seeing her children and parents once again.
Her survivors include son, Conley Carter (Tammy); grandchildren, Jamie Webster (Jessica), Tonia Webster Williamson (Tyler), Zere Carter (Christi), Tyler Carter, Landon Carter, and Ryan Carter; great-grandchildren, Daniel Armstrong, Grayson Webster(Kelsee), Riley Williamson, Easton Williamson, Caroline Webster, Caden Carter, Josey Williamson, Jackson Webster and Cohen Carter, and one great-great-grandchild, Olivia Webster.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
