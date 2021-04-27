HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Theresa Kilgariff Thrasher, 68, will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 1:30 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Hall and Lance Blackburn officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Forrest Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:30 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Thrasher died on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at her residence. She was born April 17, 1953, in St Mary’s County, Maryland, to Thomas George Kilgariff and Mary Ellen Parrish Kilgariff. She was a member of Westview Church of Christ in Hartselle. She was a loving mother of her four children, their spouses and her four grandchildren.
She earned her undergraduate degree at Jacksonville State University and her Master’s Degree at the University of Alabama. She was a teacher at heart and loved everything Dr. Seuss! She moved to Hartselle in December 1975 to begin the learning disabilities program for Hartselle at Crestline Elementary where she taught until her first child was born.
She became a full-time homemaker although she couldn’t totally give up teaching so tutored privately while she remained at home eventually having three more children. During her early years as a full-time homemaker, she also became ‘mother’ to a number of foster children who were welcomed into the home. When the youngest was almost school age the Burleson principal called and offered her a position at his school in the special education department. Over the next few years, she also taught at Barkley Bridge and the then Junior High School where she was teaching when she had to retire.
Her last years were difficult with declining health eventually restricted to a wheelchair and then became totally bedfast. She retained her good humor during this time and delighted in welcoming her family for visits.
Survivors include her husband, David L. Thrasher, Hartselle, AL; sons, Dr. Christopher D. Thrasher (Barbara), Hot Springs, AR, Jonathan K. Thrasher (Kalie), Simpsonville, SC; daughters, Anna E. Cash (Steve), Woodville, AL, Sarah C. Thrasher, Decatur, AL; sister, Ceil Davis (Bob), Florence, AL; four grandchildren, Collin and Mallory Cash and Henry and Noah Thrasher.
Pallbearers will be David Parr, Reggie Corum, Dan Davidson, Barry Defoor, Daniel Maxson and Jim Meadows.
