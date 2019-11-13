DECATUR — Funeral for Therold Dean Lindsey, age 78, of Decatur, will be Thursday, November 14, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Charles Sparks officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Limestone Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Lindsey died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born December 22, 1940, in Moulton to Hershel Lindsey and Florie McNutt Lindsey. He was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Michael Lindsey and James Dean Lindsey; his parents; two brothers, Everett Lindsey and Harold Lindsey and one sister, Glenda Jean Long.
He is survived by his loving wife, LaNelle Battles Lindsey of Decatur; four sons, Mark Lindsey (Patti) of Sterling Heights, MI, Gregg Lindsey (Dana) of Hartselle, Gary Lindsey of Decatur and Tony Hill; one daughter, Alesha Hill of Danville; one sister, Doris Singleton of Decatur; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Lindsey, Colin Lindsey, Clay Lindsey, Tysne Coker, Jimmy Singleton, John Battles, Jonathan Johnson and Marlin Lindsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Rodney Lindsey and Jerry Lindsey.
For their compassionate care of Mr. Lindsey, as well as kindness to the family, they would like to thank home health caregivers, Stephanie and Jessica, and hospice nurse, Amber.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
