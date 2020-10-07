DECATUR — Graveside service for Thomas Allen “Tinker” Hughes, 46, of Decatur will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Liberty Cemetery with Reverend Shane Williams officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Hughes died Monday, October 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 23, 1974. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Hughes.
Survivors include his mother, Denice (Raymond) Sandlin; sister, Angela (Gary) Kelso; grandmother, Thelma Richey; daughter, Madison Burgess.
Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.