DECATUR — Memorial service for Thomas Allen Zaborski, 73, is 11 a.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Home. Mr. Zaborski, who died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, was born April 20, 1947. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Zaborski.
