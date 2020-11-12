DECATUR — Thomas Andrew Bennett, 92, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Parkway Hospital. A graveside service will be held today, November 12, at 11 a.m. in Roselawn Cemetery with Reverend Marvin McCormick and Reverend Sandra Locke-Godbey officiating. No visitation.
Mr. Bennett was born December 26, 1927 in Owens Cross Roads, AL to Ernest and Mabel Bennett of Hartselle. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Eloise Riethmaier Bennett; grandson, Christopher Thomas Bennett; brother, Berval Bennett; and his parents.
He is survived by son, Larry Thomas Bennett, and daughter-in-law, Deborah Herndon Bennett of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter, Lauren Bennett Trinkle, and grandson-in-law, Matthew Trinkle of Woodstock, GA; sisters, Carolyn Bennett of Mount Hope, and Mary Sue Butler, of Athens; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a retiree of South Central Bell with 34 years of service, worked part-time for Valley Stockyard for 25-plus years, was an Army veteran of World War II, an original member of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Posse, a member of Wesley Memorial Methodist Church, Elks Lodge in Decatur, Telephone Pioneers of America, and the VFW. He was especially proud to have been one of the original boat owners in the Decatur Boat Harbor.
Above all, Tom adored his family and friends. Eloise was truly the love of his life and Larry was the apple of their eye. He also loved his Auburn Tigers and was a season ticket holder for 63 years. He cherished the time spent with his many friends at the River and the Gulf.
Being that Tom had a passion for helping others and loved animals, in lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations made in his memory to Meals on Wheels (c/o Shontez Wynn, 1510 4th Avenue SE, Decatur, AL 35601) or Labrador Friends of the South (P.O. Box 933, Cumming, GA 30028).
