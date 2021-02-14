DECATUR — Thomas Arvin “Shorty” Hendrix passed away peacefully in Decatur, AL on February 6, 2021. He was born June 20, 1924, in Hartselle, AL to Elis and Gracie Lee Hendrix. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen Roan and Lillian Burris; brother, Bryant Hendrix; and wife, Inez “Cricket” Hendrix.
Thomas served his country during World War II in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1948. He worked as a refrigeration and air condition technician at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL for over 30 years, earning many outstanding service awards and certificates for his work.
Mr. Hendrix was a member of the Church of God in Decatur. He loved fishing, playing checkers, working in his vegetable garden, and playing with his Labrador Retriever, Bobo.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Daniel Oppenheim. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society and/or the Alzheimer’s Association.
A celebration of Shorty’s life will be held at a later date.
Ridout’s Brown-Service assisted the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.