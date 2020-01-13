DECATUR — Funeral service for Thomas Austin Seeley, age 69, of Decatur, will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Preacher Tom Larkin officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Seeley, who passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, was born August 19, 1950 in Marshall County, to Mack Austin Seeley and Francis Eleanor Vest Seeley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Kay Seeley.
He is survived by his two daughters, Lynn Garner (Roger) of Somerville, Misty Brown (Jonathan) of Franklin, TN; three brothers, David Seeley of Guntersville, Mark Seeley (Gail) of Guntersville, and John Seeley of Guntersville; one sister, Martha Thompson of Huntsville; and four grandchildren, Austin and Matthew Garner, and Keelin and Remy Lou Brown.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.