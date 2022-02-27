TRINITY — Thomas Butler Powell, 69, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper Newton Powell, Sr., and Aretas Powell.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam War for the 101st Airborne Division where he was awarded the Purple Heart.
He is survived by his wife, Elisa Powell; one son, Abraham Powell; one sister, Lela Powell; one brother, Miles Powell, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family.
