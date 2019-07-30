EVA — Mr. Thomas Clifton Cranford, Sr., 86, of Eva, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 5, 1933, in Little Rock, Arkansas to Roy R. Cranford, Sr. and S. Mae Griffin Cranford.
He was a truck driver, prior to his retirement. Preceding him in death were his parents, three brothers and five sisters.
Survivors include one son, Thomas Clifton Cranford, Jr., Boaz; one daughter, Cindy Irene Cranford, Placentia, CA; four grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time.
