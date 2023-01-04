SOMERVILLE
Funeral for Thomas Doyle Fowler, 74, will be today, January 4, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother James Wray officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Pines Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home.
Thomas Doyle Fowler was born December 5, 1948, in Morgan County to Thomas J. Fowler and Annie Ruth Prince Fowler. He died January 1, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital from pneumonia after the flu. Thomas graduated from Cotaco High School, Class of 1967 and attended Calhoun Jr. College on a basketball scholarship. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed by Wolverine Tube and was a cattle farmer. He was a member of Pines Baptist Church.
Mr. Fowler is survived by his wife, Judy; three sons, Jeff, Tracy and Wesley (Kelby); one sister, Judy Johnson; one sister-in-law, Glenda Fowler; three granddaughters, Shelby Terry (Jonathon), Eve and Emmy; five grandsons, Thomas J Dakota (Leigh), Aaron, Logan, Peyton and Colton; two great-granddaughters, Brylee and Steeley; and a great-grandson to be born in May, Gray Thomas.
His parents preceded him in death as did his younger brother, William Steven.
Mr. Fowler’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
