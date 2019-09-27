MOULTON
Thomas Dylan Chamness, born on Valentine’s Day, 1991, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, at his home in Moulton, Alabama. Dylan was born in Decatur and graduated from Danville High School.
He is survived by his parents, Tommy and Terry Chamness and his brother and sister-in-law, Chadwick and Fleming Long. He was loved by his grandparents, Shirley Reid, Gerald Don Reid, Mary Chamness and the late Billy Chamness. He will be dearly missed by his nieces, nephew, his many cousins, and other family and friends.
Dylan will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, working with his hands, and fishing. He loved his dog Boss and Auburn football. He always met his family and friends with a hug and a smile, and he will be deeply mourned.
Visitation for Dylan will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Dylan will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Chamness family.
