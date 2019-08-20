HATTON — Thomas Eugene Ennis, 73, of Hatton passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Glenwood Healthcare in Florence. His visitation and funeral were held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Brother Roger Houston and Brother Phil Kimbrough officiating. Burial was in Fergason Cemetery.
Mr. Ennis was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Joyce NeSmith Ennis; his parents, Pete and Hazel Ennis; and in-laws, Milton and Syble NeSmith.
He is survived by several special cousins, aunts and one sister, Barbara Jean Love.
Tommy was a longtime member of Cave Springs Free Will Baptist Church. He gave his heart to Christ as a young man and his life exemplified God’s love. Tommy loved to sing and used his talent for the Lord for many years. He sang with several gospel quartets and was a kind, loving and humble soul.
Pallbearers were Mike Matlock, Ricky Borden, Phillip Jefferys, Russell Alexander, Duane Brundage, Tony Burks, Renee Payne Jimmy Simpson and Terry Harbison.
The family extends special thanks to the nurses and staff at J.W. Sommer and Glenwood Rehabilitation for the kind and friendly care given to Tommy during this difficult time.
