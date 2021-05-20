DANVILLE — Funeral for Thomas Franklin Pickens, 72, of Danville will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Danville Baptist Church with Reverend Jack Bailey and Reverend Joe David Bailey officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the church.
Mr. Pickens, who died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center, was born May 14, 1949, to Farris Pickens and Emma Lee Porter Pickens. He was a member of Danville Baptist Church and was the co-owner of Valley Feed Service. He enjoyed truck driving, spending time with his family, fishing and working outside. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Pickens.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Barbara Brazier Pickens; daughter, Kristin Pickens Kelley (Micheal) Sherman; son, Brandon Thomas (Kerri) Pickens; brother, Ronnie (Tammy) Pickens; grandchildren, Katelyn Kelley, Emma Grace Kelley, Brynlee Pickens, Amber (Aaron) Powell, Briley Tokarz, Mikey Sherman, Blakleigh Evans; and great-granddaughter, Iyla Kay Powell.
Pallbearers will be Pat Brazier, Easton Brazier, Briley Tokarz, Aaron Powell, Mike Wallace and Gary Templeton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Blackwood, Terry Hall, Jeff Thompson, Jeff Middlebrooks, Jim Pickens, Robert Porter, Troy Dunham and Turner Porter.
Donations may be made to Danville Baptist Church in his memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.