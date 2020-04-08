DECATUR — Mr. Thomas Franklin Wright passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born December 23, 1939, in Morgan County to William Price Wright and Vera Grace Honeycutt Wright. He was a 1957 graduate of Decatur High School where he was co-captain on the football team playing for Coach Ogle and enjoyed the fellowship of Shorty’s Boys. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was employed by General Motors at the Saginaw Steering Gear Plant as a machine repairman, prior to his retirement. Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, William Price Wright, Jr. and Robert Daniel Wright and a sister, Betty Virginia Wright.
Survivors include his son, Tom Wright (Gayla), Decatur, AL; his daughter, Lori Wright Jackson (Keith), Decatur, AL; a brother, David Wright (Angie), Shreveport, LA; a sister, Lela Ray (Wayne), Russellville, AL; six grandchildren, Scarlett Virginia Wright Holgate (Mitch), Meagan Elizabeth Bullock (Chris), Ashley Jackson Thomas (Brent), Emily Jackson Stipe (Wes), Matthew Puckett (Pepper) and Chante’ Thomas (Kenneth); eight great-grandchildren, Jackson and Mason Thomas, Livingston and Payton Stipe, Luca and Lennox Bullock, Lilly Thomas and Aiden Puckett.
A Memorial Service will be held by the family at a later date.
The family would like to THANK his extended family at Decatur Country Cottage for ALL the Love and Care they provided to him.
We also would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Decatur Morgan Hospital especially those Nurses in the ICU.
