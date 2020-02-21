DECATUR — Thomas Gavin Underwood, 53, of Decatur, AL, passed away on February 19, 2020. Gavin’s visitation will be on Sunday, February 23rd at Beltline Church of Christ from 1:30-3:00 p.m. His memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Will Myhan officiating.
Born April 19, 1966, in Auburn, AL, Gavin was the son of the late Thomas Wright Junior and Junie Chason Underwood. Gavin grew up in Foley, AL and graduated from Bayside Academy. He obtained a degree in Fine Art from Auburn University. Gavin, along with his wife, Leigh Ann, owned and operated Behind the Glass in downtown Decatur.
Gavin is survived by Leigh Ann Voce Underwood, his wife of 28 years. He is survived by daughters, Lynsey Myhan and her husband, Will Myhan of Muscle Shoals and Anna Underwood of Decatur. He is also survived by a granddaughter, Emmie Myhan, who was his pride and joy. He is survived by one sister, Ashley McDonald, and her husband, Scott McDonald of Bonaire, GA.
Pallbearers include Brian Ainsworth, Britt Birdwell, Charles Seifried, Chase Moses, Derek Brown, Lenny Hayes, Michael Dick, Nick Letson and Tim Salter.
