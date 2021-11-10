SOMERVILLE — A Celebration of Life service for Thomas Hines Sharp, 72, will be Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at Shiloh Baptist Church with Brother Charles Owens officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Sharp died on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. He was born May 7, 1949, in Madison County to Herman Hines Sharp and Ruth Thomas Nelson Sharp. Mr. Sharp was preceded in death by his parents. He passed away peacefully from a heart attack.
Survivors include his wife, Evonna Sharp; daughter, Kayse Sharp; son, Thomas Lynn Sharp; stepdaughter, Carmen Coco-Geary; brother, Richard Sharp; sister, Judy Purinton (Steve); granddaughter, Hope Gresham; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
