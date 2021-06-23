PRICEVILLE — Thomas Larimore Morris of Priceville passed away on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021 at 3:10 p.m. surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24th at Roselawn Funeral Home, with Pastor J.D. Thorne officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 67 years, Edna Fuller Morris; son, Tony Morris (Susan); daughters, Vickye Hinshelwood (Bob), Jan Dodson (Don); 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack Morris, Earl Morris, Howard Morris and sister, Grace Stubbs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theophilus and Viola Jackson Morris; brothers, Charles Morris, Harold Morris and sister, Evelyn Rowe.
Thomas was born on June 6, 1930 and raised at West Point on Brindlee Mountain in East Morgan County. After serving in the U.S. Army, he worked at and retired from Fruehauf Corporation in Decatur. He was a caring father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and enjoyed cattle farming and gardening. He was generous with his time in helping friends and family.
Pallbearers will include: Tony Morris, Jonathan Hinshelwood, Matthew Hinshelwood, Stephen Hinshelwood, Trey Dodson and Heath Cross.
Memorial contributions may be made to Point Mallard Parkway Church.
