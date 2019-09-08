DECATUR
Thomas Lavern Lowery, 98, of Decatur, AL, passed away September 6, 2019. He was born on August 26, 1921 in Tylertown, Mississippi to John Thomas Lowery and Elizabeth Duncan Lowery. Mr. Lowery is preceded in death by his loving and caring wife of 72 years, Hazel Little Lowery; brothers, Shirley Lowery, Murphy Lowery, Melvin Lowery and Kelley Lowery; sisters, Inez Jones and Dorothy Sanderson. He is survived by sisters-in-law, Bertie Mae Lowery and Bonnie Lowery and numerous nieces and nephews.
A veteran of World War II, Mr. Lowery served in the United States Air Force. The majority of his military time was spent at the Courtland Air Base. It was his military station that brought him to North Alabama. An ordained Methodist Minister, Mr. Lowery was a faithful member of Austinville United Methodist Church. He also spent approximately forty years as a mechanic and shop foreman at Decatur Transit. After retirement from Decatur Transit, Lavern and Hazel enjoyed several years of traveling and camping at Little Mountain Marina and Campground. Many lifetime friends were made during the camping and traveling.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel, Decatur, Alabama at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, with Rev. Dallas Culver officiating. The family will receive friends at Roselawn Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the service. The Family of Lavern Lowery would like to express its gratitude to the staff at Morningside of Decatur Assisted Living for the excellent care that was provided to Lavern and Hazel. The family will gratefully accept donations to Austinville United Methodist Church, 908 Lamar Street SW, Decatur, Alabama 35601 or flowers.
