ATHENS — June 13, 1926 - January 22, 2020 — Thomas Marvin Calvin, 93, is walking tall with the angels above. Coach Calvin passed away peacefully in the arms of his true love of 70 years, Lenette Calvin, on January 22, 2020. Tom Calvin was a giant among men - one of the finest to ever walk this planet. He was a football legend; he was a brother; he was a son; he was a cousin; he was an uncle; he was veteran; he was a coach; he was a mentor, and he was a loving husband.
A celebration of Tom Calvin’s life will be held today at the Alabama Veteran’s Museum in Athens, Alabama. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, and a memorial service will be at 2:00 pm. He will be buried in Roselawn Cemetery in Athens as well - his hometown.
Tom lived what he believed, and that was if God is not the center of all things, then it will never be successful.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations made in Tom Calvin’s memory to either the Hospice of the Valley (Decatur) or to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
